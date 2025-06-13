NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIG. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 571.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USIG opened at $50.94 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $52.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.61.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1973 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.