NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 143.61 ($1.96) and traded as high as GBX 166.40 ($2.27). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 166.20 ($2.26), with a volume of 505,899 shares trading hands.

NCC Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 148.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 143.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £529.66 million, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 0.77.

NCC Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.97%.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group is a people-powered, tech-enabled global cyber security and software escrow business.

Driven by a collective purpose to create a more secure digital future, c, 2,200 colleagues across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific harness their collective insight, intelligence, and innovation to deliver cyber resilience solutions for both public and private sector clients globally.

