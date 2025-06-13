Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 108.22 ($1.47) and traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.63). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 116.50 ($1.59), with a volume of 189,254 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.77) price objective on shares of Netcall in a research note on Friday, March 14th.
Netcall Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Michael Jackson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.58), for a total value of £348,000 ($473,791.70). Insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.
Netcall Company Profile
Netcall is a leading provider of Intelligent Automation and Customer Engagement software enabling customers to digitally transform their businesses faster and more efficiently, empowering them to become leaner, more customer-centric organisations.
Netcall achieves this through its industry-leading Liberty Platform which provides a tightly integrated suite of low-code, customer engagement and contact centre solutions, helping organisations to manage and improve customer experience, effortlessly.
The Group’s customers span enterprise, healthcare and government sectors including two-thirds of the NHS Acute Health Trusts and leading corporates such as Legal and General, Lloyds Banking Group, Aon and Santander.
