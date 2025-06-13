Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,098,472,000 after acquiring an additional 113,648 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 51,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $278.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.24.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.0%

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $251.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $277.60. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

