NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.77 and traded as high as C$5.05. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$5.03, with a volume of 457,784 shares trading hands.
Separately, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
