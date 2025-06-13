NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.17. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 1,981,936 shares changing hands.
NTN Buzztime Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $471,854.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
About NTN Buzztime
NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.
