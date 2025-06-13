Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Nuvectis Pharma were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVCT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 81,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Performance

NVCT opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $184.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of -0.16. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvectis Pharma news, major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 12,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $106,893.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,896,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,881,493.35. This represents a 0.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 36,261 shares of company stock valued at $301,481 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVCT shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Laidlaw began coverage on Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

