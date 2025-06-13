NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc.

Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,302,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 928,865 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 98.0% of Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,392,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.24.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $145.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,104,752.08. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock worth $360,351,849. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

