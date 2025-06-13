Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 264,178,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,053,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,123,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,365,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,245,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,816,000 after acquiring an additional 398,467 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,085,000 after purchasing an additional 491,797 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.87. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

