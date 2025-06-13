Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OII. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 118,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,906,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,736,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,283,000 after acquiring an additional 175,434 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OII shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners raised Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $674.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

