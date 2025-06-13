Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $156.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.30.

ORCL opened at $199.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $202.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

