Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $240.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.30.

NYSE ORCL opened at $199.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $558.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.44. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723 in the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1248 Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 501.9% in the first quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 30,198 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 25,181 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 19.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 56.3% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,611 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

