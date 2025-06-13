Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $246.00 Price Target at Westpark Capital

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Westpark Capital from $195.00 to $246.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $199.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $202.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 5,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

