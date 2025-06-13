O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $2,720,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,767.20. The trade was a 99.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $25,686.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,386. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $91.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.92 and a 1-year high of $97.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $96.67 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $102.33 to $105.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.