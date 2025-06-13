Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 72,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Owens Corning by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 12,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.80.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.8%

OC opened at $138.81 on Friday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $214.53. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

