Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q2 2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

OXM has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

OXM opened at $43.13 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $108.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $641.13 million, a P/E ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.40.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $392.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,466. The trade was a 16.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,958,000 after acquiring an additional 103,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,596,000 after acquiring an additional 56,235 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 580,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,198 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after acquiring an additional 49,009 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 459,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,186,000 after acquiring an additional 54,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.