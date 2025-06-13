Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 17,863 Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 133.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Rayonier Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $23.84 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.99 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

