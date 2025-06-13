Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,369 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Popular by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Popular by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth $1,428,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Popular by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Popular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Popular from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Popular from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Popular from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.43.

Popular Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of BPOP opened at $105.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.23 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average of $96.83.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.30. Popular had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $755.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Popular’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 500 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $52,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,365.72. This trade represents a 12.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $728,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,561.48. This represents a 20.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

