Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 604 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 862,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,815,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Penumbra by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,416,000 after acquiring an additional 138,387 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,913,000 after acquiring an additional 227,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Penumbra by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,293,000 after acquiring an additional 57,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,937,000 after purchasing an additional 60,764 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.17, for a total transaction of $154,902.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,213.38. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.77, for a total transaction of $3,405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 314,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,336,187.63. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,845 shares of company stock worth $36,359,981. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:PEN opened at $252.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 743.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.49. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $324.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.72 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Penumbra from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $318.00 target price on shares of Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.40.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

