Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Unity Software by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on U. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush cut shares of Unity Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Unity Software Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.34. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $30.88.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.77 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 46,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $997,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 644,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,698,780.48. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $29,781.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 483,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,963,224.37. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,296,538 shares of company stock worth $30,546,097 in the last three months. 3.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.