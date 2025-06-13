Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,990 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,806 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total value of $375,431.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,072.96. This trade represents a 20.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 2,289 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total value of $474,418.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,206.56. This trade represents a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,492 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $223.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.62.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $217.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.93.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 50.12% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.13%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

