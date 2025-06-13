Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 4,975.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 10,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Price Performance

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $227.02 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.01 and a 1-year high of $274.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.46 and a 200 day moving average of $229.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APPF. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppFolio

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.13, for a total value of $233,734.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,828.88. The trade was a 12.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $1,247,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,938,308.15. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,500 shares of company stock worth $4,024,220. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AppFolio

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.