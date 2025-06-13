Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $270.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.96 and a 52-week high of $273.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.01.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 35.33%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

