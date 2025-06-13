Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $60.70 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $63.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.19.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

