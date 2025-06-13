Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,953,000 after buying an additional 119,060 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,928,000 after purchasing an additional 542,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,498,000 after purchasing an additional 176,938 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,357 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $233.45 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.11. The company has a market cap of $231.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

