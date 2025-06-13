Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 20.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 35.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 107,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after acquiring an additional 27,829 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 84.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $286.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $266.98 and a 52 week high of $417.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 target price (down from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total transaction of $3,904,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,353.66. This trade represents a 59.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total value of $3,367,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,606.58. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $20,828,390 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

