Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $527,701.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at $6,040,999.20. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 77,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $12,483,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,042 shares in the company, valued at $22,598,577.54. This represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,044 shares of company stock worth $13,257,948 over the last 90 days. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:PAG opened at $167.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $134.05 and a one year high of $180.12. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.72 and a 200-day moving average of $159.35.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.12. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAG. Citigroup upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

