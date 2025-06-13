Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $432,000 Stock Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 127.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.04.

Entergy Trading Up 1.3%

ETR stock opened at $83.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.17. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.