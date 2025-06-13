Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.85, for a total transaction of $565,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,739 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,998.15. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Terence J. Voskuil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $2,310,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,443.35. This represents a 66.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,050 shares of company stock worth $13,267,077. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Price Performance

NASDAQ WWD opened at $234.95 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $236.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Woodward from $232.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.13.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

