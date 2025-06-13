Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $491,000 Stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Victor Woolridge purchased 6,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,359.95. This represents a 32.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OBDC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. The business had revenue of $464.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. Analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 11.51%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.48%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

