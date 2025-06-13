Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 146.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,289 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,892,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,089,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,527,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172,696 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 12,760,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,938,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,132,000 after purchasing an additional 303,371 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NWL opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -47.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.