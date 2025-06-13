Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $377,000 in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties during the first quarter worth $209,111,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties during the first quarter worth $7,441,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth $1,784,000. Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth $552,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Millrose Properties

In other news, Director Matthew B. Gorson purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,238.40. This trade represents a 91.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,667.60. The trade was a 154.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $530,800.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Millrose Properties Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:MRP opened at $27.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.04. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter.

Millrose Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

