Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $475,000 in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.85.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $199.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

