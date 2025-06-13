Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $353,000 Investment in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9,393.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 48,003 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,891,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 12,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $148,363,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTCT has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3%

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.51. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $58.38.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $9.19. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $136,666.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,317,425.16. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Scott Golden sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $42,114.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,059.15. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,513 shares of company stock valued at $308,498. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.