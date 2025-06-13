Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $444,000 Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COKE. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.07. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.50 and a 12 month high of $146.09.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 49.88%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

