Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,915,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 43,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,956,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,291,000 after buying an additional 814,713 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $958.00 to $755.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $836.48.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $521.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $563.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $651.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

