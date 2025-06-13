Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10,441,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 104,419 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,872,000. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $75.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.49. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $369.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.44 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.81%.

DLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,125,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,022.94. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,151 shares in the company, valued at $9,091,171.04. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,358 shares of company stock worth $3,743,270. 38.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

