Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Align Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 169,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,368,000 after buying an additional 92,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $2,415,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $181.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.74 and a fifty-two week high of $271.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $979.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

