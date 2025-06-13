Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,400. The trade was a 11.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,515. This trade represents a 74.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $718.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $625.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $619.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $786.92.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

