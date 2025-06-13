Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,463 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance
NYSE:ITW opened at $245.89 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.54.
Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
