Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Redburn Atlantic raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $225.30 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

