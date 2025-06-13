Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vestis were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vestis by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 74,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Vestis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vestis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vestis by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vestis

In related news, COO William J. Seward purchased 10,000 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,270.26. This trade represents a 8.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 314,390 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,895,771.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,803,899 shares in the company, valued at $113,387,510.97. This represents a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 880,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,271,632 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Vestis Stock Performance

NYSE VSTS opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. Vestis Co. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $813.10 million, a PE ratio of 77.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $665.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.81 million. Vestis had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.34%. Vestis’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Further Reading

