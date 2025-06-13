Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 376.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Secure

In other Clear Secure news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 315,591 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $7,896,086.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,673.70. This trade represents a 82.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 957,964 shares of company stock worth $24,155,799 in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

YOU stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.22. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

