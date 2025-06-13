Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.58.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

