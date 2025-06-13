Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 383 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Norges Bank bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,199,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,913,000 after acquiring an additional 937,040 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,235,000 after acquiring an additional 547,692 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 4,147,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,380,000 after acquiring an additional 451,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,094,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $125.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.53 and its 200-day moving average is $123.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $145.10.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,130. The trade was a 16.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total transaction of $193,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,891.44. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

