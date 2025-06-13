Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 423,263 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 98.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,263 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,907,000 after buying an additional 8,312,317 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,154,186 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,618,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,702 shares during the last quarter.

BND opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

