Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $437,000 Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,640 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total transaction of $514,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,360.96. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total transaction of $344,981.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,446,454.39. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,019 shares of company stock worth $1,930,664. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV opened at $291.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.00. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.68 and a twelve month high of $313.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $590.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.91 million. F5 had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.56.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

