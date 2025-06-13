Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $371.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The firm has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.83. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $416.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.