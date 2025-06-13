Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.02.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,242,820.97. The trade was a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,101 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

