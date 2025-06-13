Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 27,642 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,642 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,339,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NatWest Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,243,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NatWest Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,712,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,924,000 after purchasing an additional 944,464 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,578,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NatWest Group by 1,506.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 703,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt cut NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NWG stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

